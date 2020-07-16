The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive July 21 from 12 until 6 p.m. at the St. Peter’s Church Parish Center Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Appointments can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter Brownsville or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a pond scavenger hunt program at Cross Creek County Park July 21. The free “Sifting through Pond Stew” program will have participants sift through vegetation to find bugs, fish, frogs and other creatures that call the water home. Water shoes are required, and a change of clothes is recommended. Reservations can be made by calling 724-228-6867. Collection supplies are limited. The group will meet at shelter three at 7 p.m. Nets and containers will be provided.
The food bank at Calvin United Presbyterian Church (307 Spring St., Brownsville) will be held at 10 a.m. July 25. Recertification will be done at this time and a valid ID is needed to participate.