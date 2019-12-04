Hickory United Methodist Church will present a live nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Hickory United EPC Church parking lot, 210 Main St., Hickory. In the event of rain, the nativity will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14.
Burgettstown will be having a Christmas on Main event from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7. This event includes ornament making for kids, a performance by the high school choir, Santa arriving on a fire truck, a the school. The event is being organized by members of borough council, the fire department, the community redevelopment group and residents of the borough.
Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Ave., will hold its annual drive through nativity scene from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. The nativity includes eight scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. 50 volunteers serve as still set characters while another 50 people help to make this production possible. Luminaries light the pathway and a blue tooth speaker tells the story to people as they pass by in their cars. All are invited to attend this event.