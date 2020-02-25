California University of Pennsylvania will welcome guest conductor Dennis Fisher when the school hosts the 73rd Annual Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Band Festival from Feb. 28 to March 1. Musicians from 21 college and university band programs from across the state will come to Cal U. to rehearse and perform with Fisher, wind band director and professor emeritus from University of North Texas. He has conducted and lectured in 32 states along with international appearances in Thailand, Japan, China, Great Britain, Europe, Scandinavia, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Cuba, and Russia. The event culminates in a concert at 3 p.m. March 1 in Steele Hall Mainstage Theatre. The free concert is open to the Cal U. community and public.
West Newton Library is hosting a roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, roll and butter, cole slaw, soft drink and dessert from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29. The cost to attend the dinner is $15. Tickets are available at Gary’s or the West Newton Library. A limited number of tickets will be sold. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 724-633-0798.
Musician’s, songwriters and poets, as well as audience members, are invited to attend the “Artists At Atonement Open Mic” at the Church of the Atonement at 618 Washington Ave, Carnegie, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 1. This is a BYOB event. Performers should come about 20 minutes early to sign up.