Peters Township Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a four-hour AARP Senior Drivers Safety Program (ages 50 plus) refresher class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3. Register by Nov. 27 at Peters Township Recreation Center. For additional information, call 724-942-5000.
The Canon-McMillan High School class of 1999 is holding a 20-year reunion at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the SNPJ Lodge 138 in Strabane. Tickets are $50 per person and include dinner (vegetarian and gluten-free options available), dessert, non-alcoholic beverages and live music by ’90s cover band Pixelated. Cash bar. For tickets, visit https://cm1999.ticketbud.com/20-year-reunion. For more information, email Katie Green at kmavrich@yahoo.com.
The holiday fundraiser for Angel Ridge Animal Rescue is scheduled to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to bring a food donation for Angel Ridge Animal Rescue and receive a Wilson gift basket raffle ticket. Autographed books will also be available for purchase, while 2020 lottery calendars, gift basket raffle, and “Real Life Rescue” greeting cards will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from every sale benefits Angel Ridge Animal Rescue.
Little Lake Theatre Company will hold auditions for adult actors, ages 18 and older, for the first three plays of the 2020 season from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1. The first three plays include “Amadeus,” Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo” and “Born Yesterday.” All auditions will include cold readings from the scripts. To sign up auditions, visit www.littlelake.org/auditions. For more information, call Jena Oberg at 724-745-6300 or jena@littlelake.org.