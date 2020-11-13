The Greater Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Light-Up Night is Nov. 27. As with so many other events, changes had to be made because of COVID concerns. The annual procession, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, begins at 6 p.m. at Hiller Volunteer Fire Department, 937 First St., and ends about 6:45 p.m. at West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, 238 Middle St. This year, Santa will be handing out free treats to children at a drive-through distribution at West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department. A drive-through route will be posted.
A Christmas Open House will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 in conjunction with the West Newton House light up contest and village in Vine Street Park. The open house will be in Gary’s Chuckwagon Le Grand Banquet Room, 109 S. Second St., West Newton, and feature Second hand Rose by Sarah Trenk, Addies Attic, Patti Ferree and Paula DeClaudio.