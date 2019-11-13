The Monessen Center for Active Adults received a donation of older hardcover and paperback books from all of the U.S. Wars, including Vietnam and World War II. Only legitimate buyers who can make an offer for this entire collection will be considered. To make an appointment, call 724-684-6105.
Craft/Vendor Show Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16, at Presbyterian Senior Care, 835 S. Main St., Washington, will hold a craft/vendor show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the chapel.
Catholic Daughters Court Washington No. 1651 will hold its annual Vendor / Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Senior Life, 2114 North Franklin Drive. More than 30 vendors and crafters including Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, BeautyCounter, Avon, Mary Kay, Luv Metlz, Usborne Books and Catholic Relief Services-Fair Trade will be taking part in the event. There will be a Chinese Auction and lunch will be served. For more information, call Laraine at 724-263-2161.
West Alexander Methodist Church will hold a chicken and biscuit dinner at 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Take out orders will be available. A love offering will be accepted.
Jefferson College Historical Society will hold a program meeting Nov. 18 at Frank Sarris Public Library in Canonsburg. Jean Bear, eastern regional membership coordinator for the International Brick Collectors Association, will be the speaker at the event. The Budke House Sign, purchased through the organization’s “Replace the Signs Campaign,” has been cast and will be on display at the meeting. The JCHS annual business meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston Community Library is hosting “DINOvember,” a family celebration of all things dinosaur from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Families will be able to enjoy fun and educational activities like having tea with a T-rex, walking in a stegosaurus’ shoes, and a special visit from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History topping the evening off with a Dino Detectives program for pre-registered attendees.