The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club regrets to announce the Wreaths Across America ceremony that was to be held at the Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels Dec. 19 has been canceled.Wreaths will be laid on the graves of the 346 veterans buried at Laurel Point Cemetery at 12 p.m. Dec. 19. For further information, call 724-966-2486.
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.