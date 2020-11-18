The Government Agency Coordination Office at California University of Pennsylvania is sponsoring a free government contracting webinar, “Doing Business with Allegheny County,” from 10 to 11 a.m. today. During this webinar, purchasing agent Howard Balis will provide an overview of doing business with Allegheny County, its procurement regulations and upcoming contracting opportunities. The webinar is free, but registration is required. For additional information or to register, visit www.calu.edu/gaco or contact Tyler Verin at verin@calu.edu.
California University of Pennsylvania will host free financial literacy webinars Nov. 19 and Dec. 1 featuring experts from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Heather Brown, an analyst and CFPB FinEx program lead in the Office of Financial Education, will discuss how to build and manage credit during the COVID-19 pandemic from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 19. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 1, CFPB experts Brian Stone and Adebukola Dada will discuss budgeting and managing student loans. Stone is a CFPB policy analyst, and Dada is an outreach specialist for the Section for Students and Young Consumers at CFPB. Registration is required for each event. For links, visit calu.edu/news/2020/cal-u-financial-webinars.aspx.
The Washington Salvation Army is creating an indoor “Winter Wonderland” for the whole family to enjoy with a “Snowman Trail” Contest open to the community. The Snowman Trail will be on display from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21 at Washington Crown Center Mall. Visitors can vote on their favorite by placing a donation in the red kettle placed next to the snowman or by selecting their favorite snowman here online. Our favorite sisters from the Disney movie “Frozen” will be visiting from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 and will be available for pictures. For more information on the contest, visit www.salvationarmywpa.org/snowmantrail
The Children’s Ministry of Christian Assembly of God in Bentleyville will hold a free drive through nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Cookies and hot chocolate will he provided free of charge. For more information, call 724-239-2351.