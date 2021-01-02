The Brownsville First Christian Church has canceled in-person services until further notice.
Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM) will host a free webinar, “Why it’s Important: Corporate Responsibility in the Natural Gas Industry” Jan. 13. Speakers Carrie Crumpton, vice president of Environmental Strategy & Permitting for CNX, and Will Jordan, executive vice president and general counsel for EQT, will discuss the goals their companies have set in ESG – environment, social and governance – and how they are meeting them. For more information, call Linda Ritzer, CEPM program manager/policy analyst, at 412-997-3164 or email at lritzer@washjeff.edu.