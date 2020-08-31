Due to the high volume of ticket sales, Team Livi is relocating its Sept. 12 spaghetti dinner fundraiser to the Brownsville Sons & Daughters of Italy from St. Mary’s Hall.
Claysville Volunteer Firemen’s Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5. The deadline to order is Sept. 3. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8, at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville. To make an order, call Barb at 724-663-7353.
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and PennDOT are seeking volunteers for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a campaign of small-group or solo litter cleanup events, Sept. 1 - Nov. 30. Volunteer groups who clean up roadways through the PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway program are also encouraged to participate. Volunteers must take proper steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting outdoor groups to 250 people or fewer and any indoor gathering to groups of 25 people or fewer. PennDOT has created a comprehensive web page that includes all volunteer opportunities available, from Pick Up Pennsylvania and Adopt-A-Highway to Safety Training, Litter Brigades and more. To view the page, visit www.penndot.gov.
California University of Pennsylvania is hosting the 2020 Addictions Conference, “Innovations in Prevention.” The weekly virtual series will be held Sept. 4 through Nov. 18 and cover a variety of topics. The free webinars, approved for continuing education credits, are open to Cal U. faculty, staff and students, and the community. The conference is being organized by Cal U.’s social work and counselor education programs and is part of a three-year, $1.3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration Opioid Workforce Expansion Program.
Rep. Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, will host a telephone town hall meeting for residents of the 15th Legislative District beginning at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The program will consist of an update on state-related issues and a question-and-answer session. To join the call, dial 877-229-8493 and use the ID code 118727.
The Chartiers-Houston High School Class of 1960 will hold its 60th reunion Sept. 16. The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Arnold Park Pavilion next to the high school.
State Rep. Eric Davanzo, R-Westmoreland, will host a second Concealed Carry Seminar from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Rostraver Central Fire Department, 1100 Fells Church Road, Rostraver Township. This seminar will focus on important aspects of the Second Amendment and gun owner rights. Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime, will be the featured speaker. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. While there is no charge for this seminar, space is limited. Participants can RSVP for event by Sept. 11, by calling Davanzo’s district office at 724-929-2655 or visitiung RepDavanzo.com/events to reserve a spot.