Waynesburg Bible Chapel, 800 East High Street, Waynesburg, will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2. The dinner includes a roll, dessert and drink. The dinner costs $10 for adults and $5 fir children ages 2 to 10. Take-out orders are available.
Line dancing at Chartiers Township Community Center – next to Chartiers Houston High School – is held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday. The events costs $8 and participants can dance to country, Latin, oldies and pop music. The event is open to dancers ages 16 and older. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. For more information, call Linda Caputo at 724-263-4369.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. MaChal Forbes, executive director of Greene County United Way, will be the guest speaker. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. Members are reminded to bring items for the troops project and for the Hugs and Kisses program. New members are welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.