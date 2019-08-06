The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh is hosting two star parties and a perseid meteor shower watch at the Mingo Creek County Park observatory. The star parties will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10, and the meteor shower watch will be Monday, Aug. 12. Safe solar observing begins at 6:30 p.m., and night sky observing begins at about 8:45 p.m. The meteor shower watch will begin shortly before dark and continue into the wee hours of Tuesday, Aug. 13. The observations and meteor shower watch are weather permitting. Planetarium presentations occur rain or shine. The observatory is handicapped accessible. There is no charge for the programs, but the group accepts donations to cover operating expenses. There is no reservation needed and no limit on group sizes.
All former students and friends of the Mt. Hope Elementary School are invited to attend the annual reunion at noon Aug. 10 at Mt. Hope Community Center, Dry Ridge Road, Cameron, W.Va. Please bring a covered dish and gift for the annual auction. Beverages and table service will be provided.
Trinity Church of Washington, 550 S. Main St., will hold its second annual Party on the Hill from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be free school supplies, free food and family-friendly activities including bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more. School supplies are given out on a first come, first served basis, and students must be present to receive supplies. Supplies will not be available to the public until 11 a.m.