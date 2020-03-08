Join the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation as we walk around Mingo Creek Park looking for treasures. Each box will contain special contents that will be shared with other participants. Dress accordingly for the weather. Registration is limited. There will be two sessions offered at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. March 10. Participants will meet at the park office at Mingo Creek County Park. There is a $3 fee for this program. Participants must be between ages 3-5 to participate. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867.
Charleroi-Monongahela Lodge No. 337 Free and Accepted Masons will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the Masonic Hall, 100 Second St., Monongahela. For more information, call 724-809-9742.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a geocaching program at Mingo Creek County Park at 5 p.m. March 12. Program participants will meet at Shelter 1. There is no fee for the program. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation office at 724-228-6867.
Irish eyes will be smiling this March in Irish Celebration, a musical show with jigs, blarney and kilts, Gaelic tunes and Irish tales presented by Alabaster Productions at 11:30 a.m. March 12 at South Park Club House.
State Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, will host a concealed carry seminar from 6 to 9 p.m. March 12 at Monongahela Fire Department, 45 W. Main Street, Monongahela. The seminar is free to attend and will provide residents with updates on state hunting and trespassing laws and other potential legislation that could impact gun owners.