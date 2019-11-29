The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in Room 104, Courthouse Square, Washington. The program will be a “Digital Gallery.” Members are asked to bring four digital images on a flash drive to share and to critique. Guests are welcome.
The Parent Group – Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 at the Intermediate Unit 1, One Intermediate Unit Drive, Coal Center. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts. For more information, call 724-938-3241, extension 222 or 273.
A Community Dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1330 Banetown Road, Washington. Menu includes creamed chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw or fruit, dessert and beverage. A free-will offering will be accepted, and proceeds will benefit local charities and church ministries. Carryout is available. For more information, call 724-222-7180.