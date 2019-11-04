The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall to recognize the communities’ first responders. Local first responders have been invited to attend this “Thank You” Meet and Greet. Club members will be given the opportunity to show gratitude to these everyday heroes. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. Members are also reminded to bring hats, scarfs and gloves for the Operation Warm Up challenge. New members are welcome.
Belle Vernon Public Library is partnering with the Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Finley Road location in Belle Vernon to host a donation drive. Goodwill donations brought to the store between 4 and 7 p.m., Nov. 6 will help the library raise money as well benefit Goodwill in its mission to help people overcome barriers to employment. Donated items may also be brought to the library located at 505 Speer Street in North Belle Vernon during library hours 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 724-929-6642.
Chartiers-Houston High School will be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 8. All Veterans, guests and community members are invited to attend. Those who wish to wear their uniform or insignia that displays their branch of service are encouraged to do so. Prior to the assembly at 12:30 p.m., the school invites all veterans & their families to a light reception, which will be held in the lobby area of the field house. The celebration will take place immediately following the reception in the field house at approximately 1:40 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to RSVP to Mrs. Ashmore at Suzanne.ashmore@chartiers-houstonsd.com by Nov. 4.
A square Dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Nov. 8. Food will be available from 6:30 pm. The cost to attend is $10 four couple; $7, for single tickets; and $6 for children ages six through 12. Dave Dahl will call the dances including square dance, line dance, slow dance and others.
The Washington Hospital Auxiliary is a having a uniform, shoe and accessory sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8.
Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church will be holding a hamloaf luncheon and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7. Enjoy hamloaf, green beans, parsley potatoes, spiced fruit, rolls and dessert. $10 pre-sale tickets are available for $10 for purchase in the church office . Tickets are $11 at the door. Eat in and take out available. A portion of this year’s proceeds benefit Canonsburg-Houston Meals on Wheels. For more information, call 724-745-0800.