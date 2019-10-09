Taste of Washington will be held Oct. 10 at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Tickets for the event cost $40. For more information, call 724-263-2190.
An Italian Heritage Collection event to discover your Italian-American heritage will be held Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hood Local History Center at Citizen’s Library in Washington. Admission to the event is free and will include coffee and biscotti. Speakers will include Ella Ann Hatfield, director of Hood Local History Center; and Tom Milhollan, operations and development coordinator, Washington County Historical Society.