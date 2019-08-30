Lakeview Christian Church, One Lakeview Place, Bridgeville, will begin a new Christian Life Class starting Sept. 5. The class is a Bible foundation course and will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. The class is open for registration to anyone interested in attending. For more information, call the church office at 724-746-3200.
Trinity High School Class of 1949 will hold its 70-year reunion at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Tower Restaurant, Washington. For more information, call Lois Walter at 724-222-5873. No reservations are required.