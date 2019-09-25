A spaghetti dinner fund raiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Claysville Christian Church. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. A love offering will be accepted at the door.
The Rev. Carmen D’Amico, administrator for the Holy Rosary, St. Patrick and Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish Grouping will present the series, “Immigration: Then and Now.” The three-part series will be held Mondays in the St. Patrick Center Garden Room in Canonsburg beginning Sept. 30 through Oct. 14 and will examine the story of Immigration to the United States from the 1790s until today. Part one will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30, and will focus on “The Story of our European Immigrant Ancestors,” with a look at the immigrant experience of Italian Americans. Part two will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7, and is entitled, “Black Fury” a 1935 Warner Brothers film starring Paul Muni that was banned in Pennsylvania. This spotlights the struggles of Eastern European immigrants who came to work in the coal mines of Western Pennsylvania. Part three will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 and will include “Sin Nombre,” a 2009 film about a Honduran girl trying to immigrate to the United States, and a boy caught up in the violence of gang life.