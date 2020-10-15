The Bradford House Historical Association annually sponsors two Poster Contests, open to all middle and high school students - public, parochial, cyber and home-schooled - on a topic of Western Pennsylvania history, 1750 – 1850. The contest is open to students who reside in Washington, Greene, Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Students are required to construct a presentation on a standard size trifold display board, register online during January and February, and deliver the project to the Bradford House, 175 South Main Street, Washington, Pennsylvania, by March 1, 2021. For complete rules, hints for developing a project and a list of possible topics, visit www.bradfordhouse.org. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five entries in each division: Middle School (grades 5-8) and High School (grades 9-12).
Horses with Hope, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit, accredited Discovery, Growth & Learning Center will hold its annual bowling fundraiser from 12 to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at Meadows Lanes Bowling, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington. The cost to attend the event is $30 per person or $150 for a lane of five bowlers includes food, refreshments and bowling. A silent auction and 50/50 raffles will be available. For more information, call Joanne Slappo at 412-576-4154 or email laslappo@verizon.net. The deadline to make a reservation is Oct. 24.
West Newton Library is hosting a ham dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The take-out only dinner includes a slice of baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, a roll and butter and dessert. Dinner can be picked up at Gary’s Chuckwagon Restaurant, 109 S. Second Street. Tickets may be purchased at Gary’s Chuckwagon or West Newton Library. For more information, call 724.633.0798 or email westnewton@wlnonline.org.
Donora Public Library is having a book sale from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23, 2020 in the lower level of the library. Shoppers are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance. A bagful of books costs $5, while a surprise bag costs $1. CDs and DVDs costs 50 cents.
Monongahela Valley Hospital is partnering with Carroll Township Police Department to Oct. 24 during National Drug Take Back Day, when the Hospital will serve as a collection site enabling the police department to collect prescription and over-the counter medications. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monongahela Valley Hospital. For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov.