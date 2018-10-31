The Waynesburg University Players will present its annual fall play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-10, at in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center. “The Boys Next Door” tells the story of four mentally disabled men who live under the supervision of an earnest, but increasingly burned out, young social worker. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at waynesburg.ticketleap.com/boys. Waynesburg University students may purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $3. For information, call 724-852-3226.
Thomas Presbyterian Church, Eighty Four, will hold a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 10. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with dinner served at 6. Mystery’s Most Wanted will perform In “It’s Murder CB,” performed by Mystery’s Most Wanted. Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Marcie and Patty are reuniting for one last holiday together. But when Lucy decides to dig deeper into Charlie’s psyche, the Christmas tree might not be the only thing that ends up dead. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the church office located at 1068 Linden Road from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, or by contacting the church office at 724-941-8910.
The Community Foundation of Greene County will host a seminar at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12 to share information about an option for IRA owners that can help reduce their income tax while allowing them to give to their favorite charities. An overview of options for IRA owners and beneficiaries who are 70-1/2 and required to take an RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) through the Qualified Charitable Distribution will be presented by Tom Milinovich of Milinovich & Co. Inc., a registered investment adviser. Representatives of nonprofit organizations and churches are also invited to attend. The free seminar will be held in the CFGC Foundation Room at 106 East High Street, Waynesburg. RSVP to the seminar by calling 724-627-2010 or e-mail cfgcpa@gmail.com.
Claysville United Methodist Church will hold a takeout only soup sale featuring homemade baked potato, beef vegetable and broccoli cheese soups. Cost is $5 per pint or $8 per quart. Orders must be phoned in to Joyce at 412-897-5143 or Hazel at 724-663-7739, by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. Pick-up will be between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the church. Proceeds will benefit the ceiling fund.
Peters Township School District is accepting nominations for its Character Counts Recognition Award. Do you know a community member that deserves to be recognized? Nominate that individual today. All residents, as well as individuals who work in Peters Township, are eligible. The awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the Peters Township Middle School Auditorium. To submit a nomination, visit www.ptsd.k12.pa.us/PTCCnominations.aspx.
A dinner to benefit the Tri-County Leathernecks Toys for Tots drive will be held Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Waynesburg Moose Lodge at 40 S. Morgan Street. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and dinner begins at 6. The cost is $20 per ticket and can be purchased by calling 724-627-8028. Anyone who donates a new toy will be entered in a prize drawing.
The Social Service League of Waynesburg will hold its 24th annual Holiday Extravaganza Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Waynesburg Central Elementary School. Hot lunch items will be sold throughout the day, including homemade chicken and noodles, creamed chicken, sandwiches, soup and homemade desserts. There will be a free activity room for kids. A donation of $2 per person is requested at the door, with children ages 12 and under admitted free. Proceeds benefit the children of Central Greene School District. For information, visit www.facebook.com/socialserviceleaguewbg.
A chicken and biscuit dinner will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at West Alexander Methodist Church on Main Street. A love offering will be accepted.
The Mission Circle of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carmichaels will hold its annual craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in the church fellowship hall located at 224 South Market Street. Attendees can bid on a large number of Jim Shore collectible figurine sets in a silent auction. There will be auction baskets and additional silent auction items. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for eat-in or takeout, featuring chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, baked goods and beverages. For takeout, call 724-966-7177. Proceeds will support the projects of Mission Circle.
AuthorLuminary will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Hyatt Meadow Lands on Racetrack Road in Washington. Presented by Cori Wamsley, the event will provide tips to business owners on how they can use a book to advance their career, while helping a worldwide charity. Business owners Melanie Colusci and Katie Mazzocco will be on hand to talk about their books. There will also be vendors, a luncheon, speakers and networking. A silent auction and 50/50 will directly benefit The Global Sisterhood nonprofit, a Pittsburgh-based charity that supports women and children worldwide through funding for education and basic necessities. Guests will also be able to purchase books and programs from authors at the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/AuthorLuminaryFall18.
Amateur Astronomer’s Association of Pittsburgh will hold a public star party on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Mingo Creek Observatory located near Shelter 10 in Mingo Creek County Park. The program will begin at dusk. Viewing will take place as long as there is a partly clear sky. If it is raining or cloudy the program will be canceled. Reservations are not required, and there is no fee for the program. For information, visit www.3ap.org.
A free beginner genealogy workshop will be offered from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Cornerstone Genealogical Society Library, 144 East Greene Street, Waynesburg. The workshop is sponsored by the John Corbly Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Bring any documentation you already have. For information, email blguthrie55@gmail.com or call 724-966-2089 and leave a message.
A vendor and craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Beallsville Civic Center located at 82 South Street. There will be an auction and 50/50 raffle. Food will be made and sold by the Civic Association Members.
On Monday, Nov. 5, the West Newton Center for Active Adults will offer lunch and a show with the Belairs at the center located at 103 E. Main Street. Lunch is at noon followed by the show. Tickets for lunch and the show are $5. Lunch only tickets are $2 for seniors and $3.35 for those 55 and under, and can be paid for at the center. Tickets to the show are $5. To purchase, call 724-872-4976.
The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Flyers Club, Washington County Airport. At this month’s program, judging will take place of the scavenger hunt images taken during the summer break.
Charleroi Lodge No. 615 Free and Accepted Masons will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the Masonic hall located at the corner of 7th and McCain. For information, call 724-984-6611.