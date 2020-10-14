Charleroi First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will be presenting the movie “Noah” from the Sight and Sound theater at 7 p.m.Oct. 16. Doors will open at 6:45. Masks are required. Admission is free. However, reservations are required. Call the church at 724-489-9014 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the number of tickets that you would need. For more information, call the church at 724-489-9014 or email fccCharleroi@gmail.com.
Monongahela Valley Hospital is resuming the Innovations in Medicine series, as Arshad Bachelani, M.D., will host afree talk about Minimally Invasive Advances in Colorectal Surgery at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center at Monongahela Valley Hospital. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating is limited and masks are required. The program will also be held virtually via Zoom. To register, call 724-258-1333 or visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com.
To celebrate Real Kids Wear Pink Day Oct. 23, the American Cancer Society in Pennsylvania is issuing a photo challenge. Participants can show support for those battling breast cancer by wearing pink and encouraging their classmates to do the same. Take a photo and post to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram tagging @ACSPennsylvania and #RealKidsWearPink in the post.