Anawanna Club will hold a meat shoot at 12 p.m. Jan. 5.
A seven-week Bible study called, “In the Fullness of Time,” will begin Jan. 7 at Paris Presbyterian Church, 127 Steubenville Pike, and is open to the public The study will focus on events in the “silent years,” the four centuries between the Old Testament book of Malachi and the New Testament book of Matthew. Each study session will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Paris Presbyterian Church fellowship hall (lower level) on Tuesdays from Jan. 7 through Feb. 18. All study materials are provided. There are no class fees. Participants may attend any or all sessions. For more study information, call Spencer-Smith at 304-914-4298.
West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 East Main Street, West Newton, is offering Income Tax Assistance for Seniors. The AARP Tax Counseling for Elderly Program offers free tax prep assistance to seniors who cannot afford professional help. Volunteers from the RSVP will assist persons by appointment only at the West Newton Center for Active Adults starting in February of 2020. For more information, call 724-872-4976.