There’s still time to register for United Way of Washington County’s 14th Annual Campaign Kickoff Golf Outing to be held Oct. 2 at Lone Pine County Club. All funds raised will support our Community Impact Fund.
West Newton Library will hold a $5 Fill a Bag sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 3 in the parking lot of the library 124 N. Water St., West Newton. Marks are mandatory. The library will have cookbooks, children’s books, adult hardcover and paperback, nonfiction, biographies, audio tapes and DVDs. For more information, call 724-633-0798.