Jungmin L. Lee, M.D., a physician with the Pittsburgh Gastroenterology Associates, will host a free talk titled “The ABC’s of IBS,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Lee will discuss irritable bowel syndrome and various treatment options for the conditions. The session will include light refreshments and free parking. To register, call 724-258-1333 or visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com. The talk is part of Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Innovations in Medicine series that features physician guest speakers providing medical information to the community.
State Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) will host a veterans appreciation breakfast at 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at Claysville American Legion, 208 Main St., Claysville. The keynote speaker will be Brandon Rumbaugh, retired U.S. Marine, double amputee and entrepreneur. Space is limited for the breakfast. Veterans and their spouses are asked to register by calling the district office at 724-728-7655 or by visiting repkail.com/events.
The entry deadlines for the 2019 Downtown Waynesburg Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. is approaching. The early entry deadline is Nov. 22 with an entry fee of $10 per unit. Late registration entries will be accepted until Nov. 27 with an entry fee of $20 per unit. No entries after Nov. 27, or the day of parade, will be accepted. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade that did not receive an application may call the chamber office at 724-627-5926 or email info@greenechamber.org.
A craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at Taylorstown Christian Church, 32 Main St., Taylorstown. Food and a Chinese auction will be available. Anyone interested in having a table is asked to call Thomas Westfall at 724-948-2144.
The Carmichaels Area Musical Mikes will be presenting two performances at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Nov 24 during the 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show. The holiday craft show will feature hand made crafts from Pennsylvania and West Virginia artisans between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Carmichaels Elementary School. Admission is free to the public. All proceeds benefit the Music Program at Carmichaels Elementary School.
Canonsburg/Houston Ministerial Association’s 36th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner on will be hosted from 12 to 2 p.m. Nov. 28, with take-out meals available from 1 to 2 p.m., at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church. Dinner will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited to enjoy a complete thanksgiving meal at no cost. This event is sponsored by the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association and the community.