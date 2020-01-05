The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 in Room 104, Courthouse Square. The program will be a “Print Gallery.” Members are requested to bring up to five prints for a critique and to share. The club will be collecting prints for the February display window at Citizens Library.
The Genealogical Society will hold its January meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Citizens Library. The meeting will feature the continuation of the Great Course Lecture series by professor John Phillip Colletta. The lectures included the topics “Young Ancestors in Naturalization Records” and “The Genealogical Proof Standard.”
Sports photographer Jeanine Leech of Bethel Park will be the speaker at Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club meeting at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 8 at Peters Township Public Library. The general meeting is open to the public.