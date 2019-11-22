The Bradford House Museum will be offering free tours on Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30. Docents in period attire will tell the history of David Bradford and the Whiskey Rebellion. The house will be decorated for the holidays, in the style of the 18th century. The museum shop features unique gift items and the books of local historians, including signed copies of “Enter, with Torches” and “Washington County Murder & Mayhem: Historic Crimes of Southwestern Pennsylvania” by former Observer-Reporter Executive editor A. Parker Burroughs, “Abandoned Tracks: The Underground Railroad in Washington County, Pennsylvania” by W. Thomas Mainwaring and “Born To Serve, The Major A. G. Happer Story” and “The Bloody Eleventh, A Regimental History,” by Jim Douglas.
Bethel Presbyterian Church will be sponsoring its 12th Annual free Hunter’s Breakfast from 4 to 7 a.m. Nov. 30 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, Rt. 18S in South Franklin Township. The menu will include sausage, bacon, eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits and toast. All are welcome to attend.