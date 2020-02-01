A community dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1330 Banetown Road, Washington. Menu includes creamed chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw or fruit, dessert and beverage. A free-will offering will be accepted, and proceeds will benefit local charities and church ministries. Carryout is available. For more information call 724-222-7180.
The genealogical society will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Citizens Library in Washington. The Great Course Lecture Series by professor John Philip Colletta will continue with parts nine and 10.
The Greene County Democratic Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the VFW in Waynesburg.