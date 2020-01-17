Carmichaels Elementary school will be holding a JA Day today in junction with Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania. Volunteers from Equitrans Midstream, and students they mentor, will be teaching Junior Achievement curriculum to all students centered around career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
Friendship Baptist Church, 17 East Walnut St., Washington, will hold a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at 4 p.m. Jan. 19. The guest speaker/preacher will be Rev. Dr. Richard W. Wingfield, pastor Unity Baptist Church, Braddock; moderator, Allegheny Union Baptist Asssociation; professor at Allegheny College. For more information, call 724-222-2382 ot visit fbcwashpa.org.
Washington Park Elementary School will be holding kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Citizen Library for any child who becomes 5 years old prior to June 1. To schedule an appointment, call Mrs. Cassie Loar between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. at 724-223-5068. Parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and three proofs of residency.
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
Chartiers-Houston Class of 1957 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Tower Restaurant, Washington.