Charters Hill Church, 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, will hold an Election Day homemade soup and sandwich sale and bake sale beginning at 7 a.m. Nov. 5. For more information, call 724-746-1330.
Mingo Creek Presbyterian Church in Finleyville will host an Election Day spaghetti dinner from 12 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The cost for dinner is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and under. Dinner include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread, dessert and drinks. Takeout orders are welcome and containers will be provided. To place order on the day of the dinner, call 724-258-5278.
An Election Day food sale will be held Nov. 5 at Center Township Volunteer Fire Department in Rogersville. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. with sausage, biscuits and muffins. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with hot dogs, sloppy joes, nachos and bean soup. Dinner will be available beginning at 4 p.m. with chicken and biscuit dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, dessert and beverages. The food sale will benefit Center Twp. Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Due to Election Day, the meeting will be held at the Flyers Club, Washington County Airport. It will be a Print Gallery night. Please bring four prints to be judged and critiqued. Also, prints are being requested for the library display window.
Cokeburg Presbyterian Church will hold a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and various beverages for eat-in customers only. Pop is sold separately. the cost for dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. A Chinese auction will be held and take-out is available. For more information, call 724-945-6758.