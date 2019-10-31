An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Masonic Center, 44 Wheeling St., Washington. Eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, juice, coffee and tea will be on the menu. The cost for breakfast is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12.
Fairhill Manor Christian, 351 Montgomery Ave., Washington, will hold a free Notes of Thanks Concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Performing will be Ron King, Pastor Betty Riecks, Pete Cimino and the Button Box Band and Ambassadors for Christ. A freewill offering will be collected.