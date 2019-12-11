Paris Presbyterian is holding two special events this month in its Gathering Place Coffee Shop. All events are free and open to the public.The first event is a “Birthday Party for Jesus” luncheon at 12 p.m. Dec. 11, which celebrates the Christmas season through food, songs and fellowship. The second is a “Blue Christmas” service of prayer and testimony surrounding the sadness, sorrow, and loss that many experience this season at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. The Gathering Place Coffee Shop is open to the public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meals on Wheels at the Crossroads will hold a cookie sale from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. Meals on Wheels is at 3909 Washington Road, McMurray, Donaldson’s Crossroads, in the inside arcade. Many dozens of traditional and ethnic cookies will be available. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. For additional informatin, call 724-969-1000.