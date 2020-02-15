Registration opens Feb. 17 for Summer College at California University of Pennsylvania. Students who attend any college or university, including the 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, have a choice of more than 200 credit courses at either the undergraduate or graduate level. Both on-campus and online courses are offered during the 2020 summer term in five-week, six-week and 10-week sessions. For dates and course information, visit calu.edu/summer-college.
Martha Washington Garden Club will hold a meeting at noon Feb. 18 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. A light lunch will precede the meeting, which features speaker Gannon Boone, arborist representative of Bartlett Tree Expert. Boone will speak about the environmental stresses on trees. Gannon is an ISA certified arborist and a plant health care specialist.