Washington PA CareerLink Office, 90 W. Chestnut Street, Washington, will host its first in-person hiring event since the coronavirus pandemic started when Presbyterian SeniorCare Network will be in its office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 to collect resumes and conduct interviews. For more information, email jburt@swtraining.org.
The Swihart family will hold its annual reunion, which will begin with lunch being served at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at the small pavilion in Amwell Township Park. Family members should bring a covered dish with some goodies to share.