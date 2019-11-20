Cal U.’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Frank Stetar, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Performance Center, inside the Natali Student Center. The group is performing jazz pieces that were used for TV shows and movies such as “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Taxi,” “Sanford and Son,” “Barney Miller,” “Rocky” and “Cannonball Run.” Two 7 p.m. choir concerts directed by Dr. Randy Tillmutt will take place in Old Main Chapel Nov. 23-24. The Young and Gifted Gospel Choir will perform an assortment of songs Nov. 23. Along with older gospel favorites such as Harry T. Burleigh’s “Right On King Jesus” and Thomas Whitfield’s “I Still Wear a Crown,” the Young and Gifted Gospel Choir will also perform contemporary numbers such as “Set Me Free” by Myron Butler. On Nov. 24 University Choir, Cal Singers, Acapella Stella, Vulcanize, and Isolated Incident will all perform. Two songs from the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah – “Hallelujah” and “He Shall Purify” – will be performed. Another piece will be Mack Wilberg’s arrangement for “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”
A community dinner will be held at Rogersville United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. The meal will include a choice of ham or chicken, parsley potatoes, peas, dessert and a beverage. Dinner is free, but donations will be accepted. Carryout meals will be available. For additional information, call 724-499-5159.
State Rep. Bud Cook, R-Washington/Fayette, will be hosting a travel and tourism summit from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23, at California University Convocation Center. The doors will open for the event at 8 a.m. The summit will feature Washington County Heritage Alliance, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and other vendors and stakeholders.
Peters Creek Historical Society invites members and guests to a holiday social event at 6 p.m. Nov. 25 in the social room of Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. Covered dishes and hors d’oeuvres brought by members will be served. The society’s holiday gathering of food and fellowship is a prelude to the annual “Soup and Stroll” held from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the historic Enoch Wright House, Museum of Westward Expansion, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia. A soup supper with homemade soup and desserts, artisan bread and beverage will be served in the festive ambiance of the 19th C Wright House, headquarters of the society. An invitation to stroll through the house, mining room, Father Christmas and log cabin is extended to all who visit. For additional information, call 724-746-3203 or 724-348-6406 or visit www.peterscreekhistoricalsociety.org.
Monongahela Valley Hospital will kick off its holiday season with its 35th annual Light-Up Night at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in the hospital’s outdoor Central Plaza. This colorful, family-oriented event is a tradition for the Mon Valley community. The evening will feature special visitors from the North Pole, treats for children and entertainment presented by California University of Pennsylvania. Hot cocoa and refreshments will also be available. For more information, call MVH’s Community Relations department at 724-258-1234.