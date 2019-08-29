Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission will hold an observance of National Overdose Awareness Month from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Courthouse Square, 100 W. Beau St. There will be a butterfly release in remembrance of loved ones, guest speaks and light refreshments. A limited number of Narcan kits will be available.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., will host a GriefShare Support Group. Sessions will be held in Fellowship Hall each Wednesday from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. For information or to sign up, call the church office at 724-745-0800.