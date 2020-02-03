The Liberty Dancers American Square Dance Group will perform Feb. 7 at Washington Crown Center Mall. The square dance demonstration will begin at 7 p.m.The group will be giving free lessons to anyone in the audience. The group will also appear at 3 p.m. Feb. 8. The dance floor will be at the entrance of the former Bon Ton store.
Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department will hold a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 8 at Cokeburg Fire Hall. The cost for breakfast is $8 for adults and $6 for children.