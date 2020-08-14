State Rep. Eric Davanzo, R-Westmoreland, will host a series of Back-to-School Ice Cream Socials. All of the events, which are free to attend, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 17 North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park; Aug. 19 Frick Park Mt. Pleasant; Aug. 24 West Newton Ball Field, Goering Park; Aug. 26 603 Center St., Smithon. To RSVP for the event, call the district office at 724-929-2655.
First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg will host a free take-out only community spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28. Masks are required. Takeout station will be set up at the rear parking lot door of the church. Due to the pandemic, the church will not be providing all of the sides, desserts or beverages which accompany its dine-in meals. The church’s free clothing mission known as Wayne’s Closet will be open on the church ramp from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28.