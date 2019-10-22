Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at Fellowship Hall Oct. 25. The meal will include a choice of fish or chicken fillet sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, a dessert and beverage. The dinner is free, but donations will be accepted. Carryout will be available. Everyone welcome to attend the event. For additional information, call 724-499-5159.
Claysville Christian Church will host a cream chicken over biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. A love offering will be accepted at the door.
Woodville Plantation in Bridgeville is holding a “Bonfire Tales: Voices from the Beyond” event from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26. The event will include ghostly tales and early folklore told by storytellers of the late 18th century. Also enjoy snacks, beverages and a kids corner in the Stillhouse. This event will take place “rain or moonlight.” Stories will be told outside around a bonfire as long as weather permits. Should weather be unfavorable, the event will be changed to “tales by candlelight” inside the Stillhouse. Admission to this is a family friendly event is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated. For more information, call 412-221-0348 or email tiffanyatnevillehouse@gmail.com.
Peters Township Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting a drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at any of the following sites: Rite Aid Pharmacy, 4185 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317; Giant Eagle, 4017 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317; Heisler’s Market, 601 East McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317 and The Country Store, 698 Venetia Road, Venetia, PA 15367. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
First Baptist Church of Midway invites first responders, their families, as well as community members to celebrate and recognize the area’s first responders Oct. 27. The church will host a breakfast at 9 a.m. and then a chance for participants to meet and speak with first responders and see some of their gear at 9:30 a.m. The event will culminate with an 11 a.m. worship service where all first responders in attendance will be honored.
An ARC mission will be visiting the First Church of God, West Newton, for a mission gathering at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The events will feature speakers pastors Calb and Christina Acosta. The Acostas spread the word of Jesus Christ to the Latino community and are responsible for setting up churches in many areas. The First Church of God is located at 157 N. Second St West Newton. For more information, call Pastor Beth Dunlap at 724-872-7467 or assistant pastor Susan McMichael at 724-872-8271.
The 38th annual Carpatho-Rusyn celebration will be held at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Uniontown from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 27. For more information, call 724-438-6027.
Carmichaels Area Chamber of Commerce Halloween parade will be held Oct. 27 in the town square. Line up will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Yoskovich Funeral home parking lot. Cumberland Township trick or treat will be immediately following the parade.
The California Historical Society will be hosting a tour of the Gallagher House from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 29. The house is located at 429 Wood Street. To RSVP for the tour, call 724-938-3250 or email calpahistoricalsociety@gmail.com.