A craft and vendor show will be held today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prosperity Social Hall, 4578 Prosperity Pike. A raffle will be held to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Voting for the 17th annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Dec. 2 through Dec. 7 at Carmichaels First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The trees will be on display and open to the public. Anyone is invited to can come in, warm up with hot chocolate and vote for their favorite tree.
The holiday season is kicking off at Allegheny Health Network’s Canonsburg Hospital with the 14th annual Holiday Basket Raffle running from Dec. 2 through Dec. 16.
Washington Health System’s Auxiliary is sponsoring “Applelicious,” featuring gourmet apples and treats Dec. 5 and 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Surgical Services Conference Room II of Washington Hospital.