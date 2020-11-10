Friends of Canonsburg Town Park and Canonsburg Park and Recreation Board will host a dedication of VFW Post 191 Pavilion at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Canonsburg Town Park, Park Drive.
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, features 10 films, six- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. Admission to the Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f4d41680c5eff008dddefbd. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing. The event is hosted by The Fly Fishing Show. For more information, visit https://www.flyfilmfest.com/.
The Church of the Atonement is hosting an Indoor Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 13 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14. The flea market will be closed from 12 until 1 p.m. Nov. 14 and will reopen at 1 p.m. for the bag sale. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call Joyce at 412-276-0366.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will be offering a Needle and Yarn Craft Workshop at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the park office at Mingo Creek Park. The craft will be a fleece tie pillow. Everything will be provided. Participants can bring along a yard of their favorite pattern of fleece. A packaged snack and bottled water will be provided. The cost to take part in the event is $4. To pre-register for the event, call the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in Mt. Morris from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the American Mining Academy, 111 Watkins Run Road.
West Newton Library will be having a Pie Sale Fundraiser. All pies will be available for pick up from 12 to 6 p.m. Nov 24. The deadline for orders is Nov. 21. Pies are by Gary Johnson’s Gingerbread Bakery. Order forms will be available at 111 S. Second St. inside the bakery, at the library, 124 N. Water St., westnewton@wlnonline.org and on the library’s Facebook page. Payment with forms can be dropped off at the bakery or mailed to West Newton Library, P.O. Box 221, West Newton, PA 15089. Pumpkin Roll costs $10 and all pies are $12. The available pies are pumpkin, apple, sugar free apple, dutch apple, cherry, dutch cherry, peach, blueberry, coconut cream, chocolate cream and lemon meringue.