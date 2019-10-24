Washington County libraries are offering a pack of four museum passes for the Bradford House Museum. The Bradford House Museum is the historical residence of David Bradford, a key figure in the Whiskey Rebellion, successful lawyer, businessman, and Deputy Attorney General of Washington County. Museum goers will learn about the history and heritage of the house as well as his role in the whiskey rebellion and its effect on American history. To check out a pass, library cardholders should visit one of the 14 libraries in Washington County to check out a set of passes with their library card. The passes can be used for one week, and can be used by up to four people. The Museum has drop in hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Wednesdays through Saturdays through November. Tours can be scheduled anytime throughout the year. For more information about the passes, contact any Washington County library. For more information about the Bradford House, visit www.bradfordhouse.org.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26