The Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray will feature a performance by multiple Grammy Award winner Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Named ASCAP’s Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout their multi-decade career. Complete information, including ticket pricing and group tickets, is available by visiting www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com, or by calling 1-855-484-1991.
