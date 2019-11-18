State Rep. Bud Cook, R-Washington/Fayette, will be hosting a travel and tourism summit from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the California University Convocation Center. The summit will feature Washington County Heritage Alliance, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and other vendors and stakeholders. For more information and to RSVP, call Cook’s district office at 724-929-2660 or visit www.facebook.com/repbudcook.

