First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg will hold its free monthly community spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The church is at 161 W. Pike St. (corner of Iron and Pike). Takeout is available until 5:30. For more information, or to place your pre-order, call 724-745-5771.
Latest News
- Fuel prices drop again, but Washington's average among highest in area
- Local youth experience law enforcement training at Camp Cadet
- 'Kitty therapy' at animal shelter benefits teen with autism
- Clearing the air on jokes about breaking wind
- Washington man charged in postal delivery of 22 pounds of marijuana
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17