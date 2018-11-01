Archangels Michael and Gabriel Coptic Relief Organization will host the third annual Celebration of Hope Fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at The Fez, 2312 Broadhead Road, Aliquippa. The nonprofit is a faith-based organization serving Egypt’s seniors and those with disabilities. The proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will go toward providing prayer programs, food and continued housing and medical aid. The organization operates a shelter in El Rahmania in Upper Egypt that houses 160 residents. The fundraiser will include a silent auction, music and a Ukrainian dance group. Tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for children 17 and under. For information, or to donate, call 1-888-567-6524 or visit www.copticseniorhope.org.
Latest News
Trending News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10