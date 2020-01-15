Westmoreland County Food Bank will hold a food drive in honor of the Rev. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 20. The food drive will be held until Jan. 19 with donations being accepted at libraries in Belle Vernon, Monessen, Rostraver and West Newton. Nonperishable items will only be accepted, including cereals, peanut butter, canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups, canned juices, pasta and salad dressings along with paper products, toiletries and detergents. For more information, call 724-684-8545.