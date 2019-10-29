The 32nd annual “Christmas in the Village Craft Festival” in Eldersville will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-3. Festivalgoers may stroll through the quaint village, which includes 50 crafters in various locations The theme for the festival is “A Country Christmas.” A handcrafted “Welcome House” is centrally located in the Village on Cedar Grove Road where directories will be available providing specific locations for crafters and food. Every location is designated by a number sign and is on the directory. The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31st at Eldersville United Methodist Church with an Opening Light-Up Night Service. A Festival highlight is Breakfast with Santa held at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Jefferson Township Fire Hall. For tickets, call Paulette Mermon at 724 587-3832. The Christmas in the Village parade begins at 12 p.m. Marching bands, scouts, fire trucks, dancers, floats and Santa will be in the parade. Following the parade, a chili cook-off will be held at Eldersville United Methodist Church. Retro Red will be performing a variety show at EUMC in the afternoon. A pie baking contest will be held in the old Eldersville School. Pies must be ready by 12 p.m. and judging will be at 2 p.m. with winners announced at 3 p.m..
