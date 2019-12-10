The Chartiers-Houston Junior- Senior High School bands and choruses will present a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the high school auditorium. Admission is free, and the public is invited. Performing groups include the junior high chorus, junior high band, jazz ensemble, concert choir, concert band, and choral and instrumental ensembles.

