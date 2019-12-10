The Chartiers-Houston Junior- Senior High School bands and choruses will present a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the high school auditorium. Admission is free, and the public is invited. Performing groups include the junior high chorus, junior high band, jazz ensemble, concert choir, concert band, and choral and instrumental ensembles.
Latest News
- Heard or Be Heard Project: fostering participating in the classroom
- A rich almond cake makes a sophisticated and sweet dessert
- Business notebook -- Two area dining locales take national awards
- Great leaders help small businesses clear mountains of challenges
- 2000 Turkeys is an annual Thanksgiving tradition
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 24