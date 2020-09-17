Monongahela Valley Hospital is offering a free prostate screening program at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Attendees will learn about the importance of early detection and have the option to receive an exam by MVH’s medical staff along with a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test. The program is intended for men ages 50-75 who do not already have a diagnosis of prostate problems. Due to social distancing restrictions, appointments are limited and advance registration is required. Free parking will be provided. For more information or to register, call 724-258-1333 or visit monvalleyhospital.com.
