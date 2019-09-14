Peters Creek Historical Society invites members and the public to an evening of nostalgia, “Remembering Isalys” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the social room of Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. Guest speaker and Monongahela resident Jay Ramsey, assisted by Douglas Cole, who both worked for the company, will present a historical reflection on the former community landmark. For more information on the society, visit www.peterscreekhistoricalsociety.org. Because of public interest the Enoch Wright House and Log Cabin, headquarters of the society, will be extended and opened for tour Sept. 15 and 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20